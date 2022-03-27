OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider René Kamminga Buys 2,656 Shares

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) insider René Kamminga acquired 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,009.28 ($1,328.70).

OPTI stock opened at GBX 36.75 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.08. The stock has a market cap of £32.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1.78.

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

