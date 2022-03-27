OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider René Kamminga Buys 2,656 Shares

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) insider René Kamminga acquired 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,009.28 ($1,328.70).
OPTI stock opened at GBX 36.75 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.08. The stock has a market cap of £32.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1.78.
OptiBiotix Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.