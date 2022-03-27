Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. Oracle has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.23.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

