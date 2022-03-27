Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.56

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.56 ($11.60) and traded as high as €10.74 ($11.80). Orange shares last traded at €10.71 ($11.77), with a volume of 5,750,499 shares traded.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($10.77) price target on Orange in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.79 ($12.95).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.86.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

