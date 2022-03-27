Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.89 on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orange by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Orange by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

