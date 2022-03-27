OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.82. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 378,731 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The firm has a market cap of $552.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

