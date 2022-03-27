Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organovo by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Organovo by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

