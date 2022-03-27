Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.49.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
