Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

