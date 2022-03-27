Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,194,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ouster by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ouster by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

