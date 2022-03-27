Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 14905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $36,105,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,198,000 after purchasing an additional 919,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

