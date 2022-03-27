Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is Yaupon Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up approximately 3.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of OVV traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,599. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

