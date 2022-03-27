Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and $1.12 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,931.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.94 or 0.07088517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00278182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.27 or 0.00808508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00101043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013416 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.00467734 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00441381 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,667,433 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

