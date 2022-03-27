Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OXB opened at GBX 657 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 759.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.13 million and a P/E ratio of 29.73. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09).

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

