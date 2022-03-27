Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OXB opened at GBX 657 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 759.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.13 million and a P/E ratio of 29.73. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09).
About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.