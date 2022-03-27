Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 8,653 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OXSQ opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

