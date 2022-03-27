PAC Protocol (PAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $63,777.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $17.76 million and $63,777.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003829 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,335,863,377 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.