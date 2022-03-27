Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.82

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

