Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.82

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.61.
PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.
About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
