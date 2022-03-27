Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS PALT opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of -0.45. Paltalk has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

