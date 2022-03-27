Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 53.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after buying an additional 89,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

