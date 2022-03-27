Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

