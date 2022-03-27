Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 123,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,613. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.