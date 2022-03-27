Parallel Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 3,904,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,474,671 shares of company stock worth $89,304,035. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

