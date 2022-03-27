Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

