Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

LUMN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 10,680,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

