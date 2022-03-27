Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 104.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO traded up $34.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,506.91. 26,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,495.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,681.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

