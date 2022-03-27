Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 637,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

