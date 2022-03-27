Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $245,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,663 shares of company stock worth $1,523,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

CHPT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 5,934,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,908,558. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

