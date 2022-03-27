Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.80

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and traded as high as $21.20. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth $350,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.