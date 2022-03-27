Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.53.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. 489,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.