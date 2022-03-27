Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $19.05 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 284,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $161,168,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the software company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.22.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

