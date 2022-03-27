Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51 million-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.87 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NYSE:PNR opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

