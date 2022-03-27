PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.24. 4,146,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,273. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

