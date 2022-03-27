Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.