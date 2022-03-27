Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 9,107 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $546,602.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

