Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as high as C$12.27 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 123249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEY. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at C$1,500,102.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,777,442.16. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares valued at $1,236,906.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

