Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,364,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,769,000 after purchasing an additional 318,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,729,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,854,000 after acquiring an additional 268,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.