Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.58) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.73) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 645.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.41. The company has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.28. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06).

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,234.86). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,641.65). Insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 in the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

