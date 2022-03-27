Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.