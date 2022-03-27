PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

