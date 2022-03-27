Pinnacle West Capital Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $14,579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

