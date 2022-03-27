Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 276.0% in March

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 276.0% from the February 28th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of PT stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.