PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.67 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

