Playcent (PCNT) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $870,383.63 and approximately $36,645.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00035671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00110700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

