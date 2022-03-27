PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Purchases $38,557.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lance Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,325.16.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $13.95 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.