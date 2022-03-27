PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Purchases $38,557.50 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lance Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $954,863.56.

On Friday, March 18th, Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,325.16.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $13.95 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

