POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

PNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

