Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00009451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $13.40 million and $864,995.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.48 or 0.07080821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,910.49 or 0.99954357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

