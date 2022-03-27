Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 232.4% in March

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. Popular has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Popular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Popular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Popular by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

