Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mar 27th, 2022

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $$10.79 during midday trading on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Poste Italiane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

