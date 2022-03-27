Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 1,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $$10.79 during midday trading on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

