Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.96). Approximately 26,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 672,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.55 ($1.97).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,150.08).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

