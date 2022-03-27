Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

PHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.32) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

PHP opened at GBX 149 ($1.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

