Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSWW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 732,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,515. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
