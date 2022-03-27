Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSWW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 732,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,515. Principal Solar has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

