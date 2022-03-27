Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 27,427 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

