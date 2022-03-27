Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.08. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 27,427 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.